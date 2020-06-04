ZoomInfo shares soar 90% in U.S. market debut

(Reuters) - Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc jumped 90% in their U.S. market debut on Thursday, after the business intelligence platform raised about $934.5 million in the largest U.S. technology listing so far this year.

Shares opened at $40, giving the company a market value of $15.3 billion.

Carlyle-backed ZoomInfo priced its initial public offering at $21 per share earlier in the day, above its revised target range of $19-$20 apiece.