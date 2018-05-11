FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 6:30 AM / in 18 minutes

Silver Lake to buy property websites Zoopla, PrimeLocation for $3 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S.-based private equity firm Silver Lake Management Company has agreed to acquire ZPG plc (ZPG.L), the owner of British property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, for 2.2 billion pounds ($3 billion).

Football - West Bromwich Albion v Everton - Barclays Premier League - The Hawthorns - 20/1/14 General view of Zoopla branding Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Carl Recine Livepic

Under the terms of the deal, each ZPG shareholder would get 490 pence in cash, which implies a premium of 31 percent to ZPG’s Thursday close, Silver Lake said in a statement on Friday.

ZPG directors, who are being advised by Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N), consider the terms “fair and reasonable”, ZPG said in the joint statement.

    ZPG’s largest shareholder and publisher of Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper, Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) (DMGOa.L), said it gave an irrevocable undertaking to accept Silver Lake’s offer in respect of its entire holding — which amounts to 29.8 percent of ZPG’s issued share capital.

    The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018, the companies said.

    Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Alexander Smith and Jason Neely

