May 30, 2018 / 3:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

MSCI drops ZTE, four other companies from MSCI China A Inclusion Index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Telecom equipment and smartphone maker ZTE Corp (000063.SZ) (0763.HK) and four other companies have been dropped from several MSCI indexes including the MSCI China A Inclusion Index as trading in the China-listed A shares of all five companies has been suspended.

FILE PHOTO - Visitors pass in front of the Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Picture

MSCI, the U.S. index publisher, made the announcement on its website www.msci.com

    The other four companies include Beijing Orient Landscape & Environment Co Ltd (002310.SZ), China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd (601118.SS), China Railway Group Ltd (601390.SS) and Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co Ltd (000825.SZ), according to the announcement.

    Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Samuel Shen in Shanghai. Editing by Jane Merriman

