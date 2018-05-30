MSCI drops ZTE, four other companies from MSCI China A Inclusion Index

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Telecom equipment and smartphone maker ZTE Corp (000063.SZ) (0763.HK) and four other companies have been dropped from several MSCI indexes including the MSCI China A Inclusion Index as trading in the China-listed A shares of all five companies has been suspended.

FILE PHOTO - Visitors pass in front of the Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Picture

MSCI, the U.S. index publisher, made the announcement on its website www.msci.com

The other four companies include Beijing Orient Landscape & Environment Co Ltd (002310.SZ), China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd (601118.SS), China Railway Group Ltd (601390.SS) and Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co Ltd (000825.SZ), according to the announcement.