MSCI drops ZTE, four other companies from MSCI China A Inclusion Index

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Telecom equipment and smartphone maker ZTE Corp (000063.SZ) (0763.HK) and four other companies have been dropped from several MSCI indexes including the MSCI China A Inclusion Index as trading in the China-listed A shares of all five companies has been suspended.
MSCI, the U.S. index publisher, made the announcement on its website www.msci.com
The other four companies include Beijing Orient Landscape & Environment Co Ltd (002310.SZ), China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd (601118.SS), China Railway Group Ltd (601390.SS) and Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co Ltd (000825.SZ), according to the announcement.
Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Samuel Shen in Shanghai. Editing by Jane Merriman