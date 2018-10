HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE Corp (000063.SZ)(0763.HK) posted third-quarter net profit of 564 million yuan ($81.22 million) on Thursday, down 65 percent year on year after resuming business in the wake of crippling U.S. sanctions.

Revenue in the three months to Sept. 30 dropped by 14.3 percent year on year to 19.33 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.9440 Chinese yuan renminbi)