ZTE Corp says preliminary 9-mth profit up 36.6 percent y/y

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s ZTE Corp (000063.SZ) (0763.HK) said on Wednesday preliminary 9-month net profit rose 36.6 percent to 3.9 billion yuan ($589 million), boosted by higher revenue and a stake sale in its smartphone unit.

FILE PHOTO: People stand at ZTE's booth during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

ZTE said it gained 426 million yuan from selling a 10.1 percent stake in Nubia Technology Ltd, while it got an income of 1.75 billion yuan from the remaining 49.9 percent investment in the smartphone maker.

Growth in revenue from its carriers’ network and consumer business also pushed profit higher, the telecommunications equipment maker said in an exchange filing.

ZTE also said it expects 2017 net profit to be between 4.3 billion yuan and 4.8 billion yuan, from a loss of 2.36 billion yuan last year, on higher revenue and a one-off factor.

ZTE posted a loss for 2016 after it settled a sanctions case with U.S. regulators for violating U.S. export restrictions to Iran and North Korea, by paying a penalty of $892 million.