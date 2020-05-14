May 14, 2020 / 5:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Zurich Insurance books $280 million in first-quarter P&C COVID-19 claims

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Zurich insurance is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN.S) on Thursday said property and casualty claims related to the coronavirus pandemic could total around $750 million this year, after booking $280 million such claims in the first quarter.

“The impact of claims related to the COVID-19 outbreak and the sharp falls in financial markets in the latter part of the first quarter are expected to remain a 2020 earnings event,” Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said in a statement.

“Group solvency remains strong and together with the diversity of our business and our conservative balance sheet, I am confident that the Group is well placed to manage the current challenges.”

Premiums in the P&C business rose 5% on the back of rate increases in North America as well as strong premiums growth in Britain, Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

Life insurance, meanwhile, saw a 24% slump in new business, bringing annual premium equivalents down 19% to $958 million as lockdowns impacted face-to-face sales, particularly in Asia Pacific and Brazil.

The group’s solvency ratio tumbled to 101% from 129% under the Swiss owner’s own economic modelling but remained within target range.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below