Zynga to buy Turkish mobile-game maker Peak for $1.8 billion: Bloomberg News

The corporate logo of Zynga Inc, the social network game development company, is shown at its headquarters in San Francisco, California April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)

(Reuters) - Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O) has agreed to buy Turkish mobile-game maker Peak for $1.8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing Chief Executive Officer Frank Gibeau.

The deal, slated to be Zynga’s biggest yet, will comprise $900 million in cash and $900 million in stock, and will be completed in the third quarter, Gibeau said in an interview, Bloomberg reported.

Zynga did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company, once known for its Facebook-based desktop games such as “FarmVille”, has been focusing on mobile-centric games and acquisitions of smaller studios such as Gram Games, Small Giant Games and the card and board games studio of Peak Games to fuel growth.