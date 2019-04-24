Funds News
April 24, 2019 / 5:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DOJ staff seek Goldman guilty plea in 1MDB settlement - FT

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - A settlement with Goldman Sachs Group Inc over its role in the 1MDB corruption scandal should include a guilty plea at the parent company level, the U.S. Department of Justice has recommended, according to a Financial Times report on Wednesday.

The internal recommendation by prosecutors is now being considered by senior officials at the DOJ, FT said on.ft.com/2PrEMdI, citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman’s shares fell 1.5 percent following the report.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

