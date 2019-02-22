U.S. seeks to recover $38 mln in assets from 1MDB case

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday said it had filed complaints seeking forfeiture and recovery of approximately $38 million in assets associated with its 1Malaysia Development Berhard, or 1MDB, case, bringing the assets now subject to forfeiture to a total of approximately $1.7 billion.

“These new lawsuits target assets collected by corrupt officials and their associates through a massive scheme that stole billions of dollars from the people of Malaysia and laundered the proceeds across the world,” U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)