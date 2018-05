Employee lawsuits over 401(k) retirement plans have surged in the past two years, driven by complaints over excessive fees, according to a report released Tuesday by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

Some 107 lawsuits over 401(k) plans were filed in 2016 and 2017, the highest two-year total since 2008-2009, when 168 were filed, the center said.

