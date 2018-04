April 18 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday blocked an Ohio law that would cut federal taxpayer funding to 28 Planned Parenthood clinics, holding that it imposed unconstitutional conditions by denying funds to abortion providers.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati upheld a lower-court judge’s ruling that declared as unconstitutional a law that Republican Governor John Kasich signed in 2016. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)