Middle East & Africa

Blinken tells Ghani U.S. supports Afghanistan peace process - statement

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (C) attends Afghan Independence Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2020.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the ongoing review of the U.S. strategy in Afghanistan in a Wednesday call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with the top U.S. diplomat reiterating the country’s support for the peace process in Afghanistan.

According to a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price, Blinken said the United States is committed to a peace process that includes “a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

