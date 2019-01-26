Round of US-Taliban talks ends with progress on draft peace deal- Taliban officials

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Taliban negotiators and U.S. officials meeting in Qatar on Saturday finalised clauses in a draft agreement to end the 17-year-old Afghan war, according to Taliban sources.

U.S. special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is heading to the Afghan capital Kabul to brief President Ashraf Ghani on the progress after the end of the longer-than expected six-day discussions.

The U.S. embassy in Kabul was not available to immediately confirm the Taliban sources’ account of the draft deal and Khalizad’s visit. (Reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar, Abdul Qadir Sediqi, Rupam Jain in Kabul, Writing by Greg Torode, Editing by William Maclean)