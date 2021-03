FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates March 9, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that talks on Afghanistan planned in Moscow this month aim to help peace talks in Doha and are not rival processes.

Lavrov was speaking at a news conference in Doha with his Qatari and Turkish counterparts.

Russia has said it plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow on March 18.