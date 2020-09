FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the third annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that there are fewer than 200 al Qaeda left in Afghanistan today.

Pompeo was speaking at an Atlantic Council event.