Pompeo says violence levels in Afghanistan 'unacceptably high'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks to the media at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The violence currently taking place in Afghanistan is ‘unacceptably high’, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, adding that Washington has asked the warring parties there to ‘stand back and indeed stand down’.

“I made clear to them that the violence levels can’t continue while these negotiations go on, it won’t work,” Pompeo said at the IISS Manama Dialogue.