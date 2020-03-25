Industrials
March 25, 2020 / 3:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Taliban says prisoner release by Afghan government to start by end of March

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, March 25 (Reuters) - The Taliban said on Wednesday a release of prisoners by the Afghan government would begin by the end of March, and a senior Afghan government official confirmed the process would start “within a week”.

The development could remove a key factor in the deadlock holding up negotiations between the Islamist militant group and the Afghan government under a U.S.-brokered peace process.

“The meeting decided that the release of the prisoners will practically start by the end of March,” Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said on Twitter, referring to a virtual meeting that included Taliban and Afghan government officials. (Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi and Hamid Shalizi Writing by Charlotte Greenfield Editing by Mark Heinrich)

