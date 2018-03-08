FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

U.S.' Tillerson says greater freedom the answer for Ethiopia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday the answer to political turmoil in Ethiopia was greater freedoms, and that the country’s state of emergency should be lifted as quickly as possible.

“We share and recognise concerns over incidents of violence,” he told a news conference in Addis Ababa after meeting Ethiopia’s foreign minister. “We do firmly believe that the answer is greater freedom.”

“While we appreciate the government’s responsibility to maintain control ...it is important that country moves on past the state of emergency as quickly as possible.” (Reporting by Aaron Maasho Writing by Maggie Fick; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
