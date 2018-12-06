USDA sued over rule change for federal loans to livestock farms

Eight environmental and animal rights advocacy groups have sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture challenging a 2016 rule change that exempts certain livestock farms from detailed environmental reviews before federal farm loans are granted.

Filed on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. federal court, the lawsuit said the rule change is allowing “concentrated animal feeding operations,” or CAFOs, which raise livestock in confined spaces instead of pastures, to be financed and opened without proper study of their environmental impacts.

