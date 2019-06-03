Groups, lawmakers threaten lawsuit over New Mexico airbase fuel leak

A group of community nonprofits, New Mexico lawmakers and state residents have said they plan to sue the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Air Force for not acting faster on the cleanup of a decades-old fuel leak at the Kirtland Air Force Base.

Up to 24 million gallons of jet fuel may have leaked from a fuel line on the base near Albuquerque, releasing carcinogens and other hazardous chemicals into the groundwater, but the Air Force has still not developed an enforceable cleanup plan with meaningful schedules, the group said in a statement on Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Z6oHhm