U.S. transport agency green lights American Airlines Qantas joint venture

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Monday said it has granted tentative approval to a bid by American Airlines Group Inc and Qantas Airways Ltd to operate a joint venture.

The department issued a show order tentatively approving the joint business agreement and tentatively granting antitrust immunity to the airlines covering international service. A prior application for a joint venture covering the United States, Australia and New Zealand was rejected in November 2016 by former President Barack Obama’s administration. Reuters reported Sunday details of the expected announcement. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)