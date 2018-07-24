FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. airlines poised to change Taiwan references as China deadline looms- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON/BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - Major U.S. airlines were expected to change how their websites refer to Chinese-claimed Taiwan ahead of a July 25 deadline, in an effort to avoid Chinese penalties, three sources said, after coordination between the carriers and the U.S. government.

Beijing has demanded that foreign firms, and airlines in particular, not refer to self-ruled Taiwan as non-Chinese territory on their websites. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Michael Martina Editing by Tony Munroe)

