FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
U.S. to announce new enhanced aviation security measures -- sources
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 2:57 PM / in 2 months

U.S. to announce new enhanced aviation security measures -- sources

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security officials are announcing on Wednesday new enhanced security measures for flights arriving in the United States from around the world, but are not announcing an immediate expansion of an in-cabin ban on large electronic devices including laptops, sources briefed on the matter said Wednesday.

The decision not to impose new restrictions on laptops is a boost to U.S. airlines who had worried that an expansion of the ban to Europe or other locations could have caused significant logistical problems and potentially deterred some travel plans. Airports who failed to meet new security requirements could still face future restrictions, sources said. (Reporting by David Shepardson. Additional reporting by Alana Wise in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.