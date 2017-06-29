Airlines risk fines, losing access to U.S. for failure to follow new security rules

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Airlines that do not comply with a U.S. directive for enhanced security measures on inbound international flights risk fines, losing access to U.S. airspace and having their certificates to operate flights to the country revoked, a high-ranking Department of Homeland Security official said on Thursday.

The official confirmed that the mandate will not be funded by the U.S. government and pushed back on an industry complaint that the process to create new regulations had not been coordinated closely enough with airlines, calling the charge "just not accurate." (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)