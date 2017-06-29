FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
Emirates says U.S. flights operating as normal after new travel restrictions
June 29, 2017 / 7:19 AM / in 2 months

Emirates says U.S. flights operating as normal after new travel restrictions

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, said on Thursday its flights to the United States were "operating as per normal" after U.S. officials announced new restrictions on travel.

Visa applicants from six Muslim-majority countries must have a close U.S. family relationship or formal ties to a U.S. entity to be admitted to the United States under guidance distributed by the U.S. State Department on Wednesday.

The United States also announced new security measures for inbound flights that are designed to prevent expanding the in-cabin ban on laptops.

"Our flights to the U.S. are operating as per normal. All passengers must possess the appropriate travel documents, including a valid U.S. entry visa, in order to travel. Emirates remains guided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on this matter," an Emirates spokeswoman said in a statement.

Emirates flies to 12 U.S. cities.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by David Evans

