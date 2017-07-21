FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fines American Airlines, Delta, Frontier for violating consumer protection rules
Fed worried about weak inflation
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
July 21, 2017 / 9:23 PM / in a month

U.S. fines American Airlines, Delta, Frontier for violating consumer protection rules

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday has fined Frontier Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines for violating the department’s airline consumer protection rules.

The department said it fined Frontier Airlines $400,000 for violating oversales and disability rules, American Airlines $250,000 for failing to make timely refunds to passengers, and Delta Air Lines $200,000 for filing inaccurate baggage reports.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

