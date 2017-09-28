FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. government auditor to look into airline IT disruptions -letter
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 21 days ago

U.S. government auditor to look into airline IT disruptions -letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Government Accountability Office will examine a series of technology failures among major airlines that resulted in thousands of flight cancellations, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Senator Bill Nelson of Florida sought the probe in August after a series of airline IT failures.

In August 2016, Delta Air Lines Inc was forced to ground 2,000 flights after a small fire resulted in a “massive failure” at the airline’s technology center.

Other disruptions include one that prompted Southwest Airlines Co to cancel over 2,000 flights in 2016 and two outages at United Continental Holdings Inc. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.