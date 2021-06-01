Senators criticize U.S. airlines for not eliminating voucher expiration dates

FILE PHOTO: A Delta Connection Embraer ERJ-175LR plane lands as a United Express Embraer ERJ-175LR plane waits to take off at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California U.S. January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two senators on Monday criticized seven major U.S. airlines for failing to make all pandemic-related flight credits valid indefinitely and vowed to pursue legislative or regulatory actions in response.

Democrats Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal said the airlines trade group had “refused to offer any commitment to expand cash refund policies or eliminate expiration dates for pandemic-related flight credits.”

The lawmakers said the airlines “continue to sit on more than $10 billion in unused flight credits and are still refusing to return consumers’ hard-earned money, more than a year after the pandemic began.”