Airlines

Treasury chief backs $20 billion for U.S. airlines payroll

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday he backs another $20 billion in additional government payroll support for U.S. airlines.

“I think that would be very meaningful in terms of employment and saving the industry,” Mnuchin said at a House hearing. A bipartisan proposal released Tuesday called for $17 billion in payroll support for airlines to extend the program for four months. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

