U.S. judge denies effort to stop drilling auction in Arctic refuge

Jan 5 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Alaska on Tuesday ruled that the Trump administration’s planned auction of oil drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge could proceed as planned on Wednesday.

The order by U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason comes after environmental groups and indigenous people of northeastern Alaska sought a preliminary injunction to block the sale in the ecologically sensitive area. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)