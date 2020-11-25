Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Basic Materials

Pebble Mine Partnership 'dismayed' by permit rejection, vows appeal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The company trying to develop Alaska’s Pebble Mine project on Wednesday said it was “dismayed” by a U.S. government decision to reject the permit for the contentious project and vowed to lodge an appeal.

The Pebble Mine would produce 70 million tons of gold, molybdenum and copper ore a year and create a pit 1,970 feet (600 meters) deep in Alaska’s Bristol Bay watershed.

Shares in Canadian parent company Northern Dynasty Minerals had earlier lost about 50% of their value. (Reporting by Jeff Lewis Editing by Chris Reese)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up