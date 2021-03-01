Congressional delegation heads to Amazon's Alabama facility to support union vote

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - A congressional delegation will visit an Amazon.com Inc facility in Alabama on Friday to show their support to workers voting to form a union.

The delegation will include U.S. Representatives Andy Levin, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Terri Sewell, and Nikema Williams among others, said a spokeswoman for the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union, which is supporting the workers’ effort to unionize. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Nandita Bose in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)