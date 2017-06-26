Amtrak names former Delta executive as next CEO

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Amtrak on Monday named a former Delta Air Lines chief executive as its next president and CEO as the U.S. passenger rail carrier makes major repairs at its busiest U.S. hub.

Richard Anderson will assume the title of president and co-CEO on July 12 and take over the CEO role exclusively on Jan. 1. Wick Moorman, who became CEO in September, will remain on the job through the end of the year and then become an advisor to the company.

Amtrak's repair program at Penn Station in New York City is expected to cause major service disruptions this summer for commuters across the metropolitan region. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)