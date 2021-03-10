Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak restoring service on long distance routes

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People walk by a grounded Amtrak California train amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bakersfield, California, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak will restore daily service to 12 long distance routes starting in May after Congress on Wednesday gave final approval to $1.7 billion in additional emergency funding.

Amtrak will also recall more than 1,200 furloughed employees.

“Offering daily long distance service represents a vital step in our road to recovery,” said Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn in a statement.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese

