IN BRIEF: Judge puts kibosh on expediting animal trophy permits

A federal judge in Washington D.C. denied on Thursday a bid by a hunting club, individual game hunters and the government of Namibia to expedite the U.S. Department of Interior processing of permit applications to import elephant trophies, reasoning that doing so would be “unwise and not in the public interest” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that plaintiffs including the Dallas Safari Club, game hunters and the Namibian Ministry of Environment and Tourism had failed to show that they had been irreparably harmed in ways that justify a preliminary injunction asking the DOI to process “all pending applications for elephant import permits” within 90 days.

