U.S. EPA chief to reduce agency-funded animal testing

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said Tuesday he was signing a memo to reduce agency-funded animal testing, vowing to almost completely eliminate testing on mammals by 2035.

Wheeler also said he was awarding $4.25 million to five research universities to advance research and development of alternative test methods for evaluating safety of chemicals “that will minimize, and hopefully eliminate, the need for animal testing.” The plan calls on cutting mammal testing by 30% by 2025. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)