FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Storm-battered Antigua asks U.S. to settle 12-year old WTO bill
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 29, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 21 days ago

Storm-battered Antigua asks U.S. to settle 12-year old WTO bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Antigua and Barbuda asked the United States on Friday to settle a decade-old trade dispute to help the Caribbean country pay the $250 million cost of recovery from Hurricane Irma, which “completely decimated” the island of Barbuda.

“There would be no better time than now for the United States to settle this long-running issue which mars an otherwise friendly relationship between our two countries that has existed for generations,” Antiguan ambassador Ronald Sanders told the World Trade Organization’s dispute-settlement body.

The WTO backed Antigua in 2005 in a dispute with the United States over online gambling rights and authorised it to impose trade sanctions, but it has sought a settlement. Antigua’s trade losses amounted to over $200 million, Sanders said.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.