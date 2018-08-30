Republican U.S. senator asks FTC to examine Google ads

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch on Thursday asked the Federal Trade Commission to examine the potential antitrust developments in Google’s search and digital advertising.

Hatch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said in a letter to FTC Chairman Joseph Simons he was concerned about the internet company’s practices, citing a number of antitrust complaints and reports since the agency’s last investigation in 2013. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)