IN BRIEF: Aramark paid its general counsel $1.8 mln in fiscal 2019

Aramark Corp paid its top lawyer slightly more than $1.8 million in its fiscal year 2019, which ended on Sept. 27, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing from the company.

The Friday filing said that Aramark general counsel Lauren Harrington’s 2019 compensation breaks down into $380,624 in salary; $794,623 in stock awards; $340,506 in option awards; $242,600 in nonequity incentives, which is a post-Dodd Frank form of cash pay, and more than $42,000 in other forms of pay.

