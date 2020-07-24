U.S. will relax rules to export more aerial drones

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - The Trump administration will reinterpret a Cold War-era arms agreement between 34 nations to allow U.S. defense contractors to sell more drones to allies, a State Department official said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a “policy statement” this week making the change, which was first reported by Reuters in June.

The new treatment opens up sales of armed U.S. drones to less stable governments that were forbidden from buying them under the 33-year-old Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C. Editing by Chris Reese)