June 28, 2018 / 4:14 PM / in an hour

U.S. lawmaker holds back support for munitions sale to Gulf allies, due to Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - A top U.S. Senate Democrat said on Thursday he cannot support for now a Trump administration plan to sell high-tech munitions to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over concerns about the war in Yemen, a decision that could derail the sale.

Senator Bob Menendez, ranking Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, said the administration had not satisfied his concerns about the sale to members of a Saudi-led coalition of thousands of precision-guided munitions, or PGMs, which could be used to kill civilians. His position could derail the deal for Raytheon Co. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Alistair Bell)

