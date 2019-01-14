Army Corps sued over Sarasota beach restoration project

A Florida environmental advocacy group has sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, saying it did not properly study the impacts of a restoration project for a popular Sarasota beach, including potential effects on the state’s red tide problem.

The lawsuit by Save Our Siesta Sands 2 (SOSS2) is challenging a proposed dredging project at nearby Big Pass to rebuild Lido Beach, which has lost 15 feet of shoreline since 2017’s Hurricane Irma and subsequent storms. The complaint said the entire project area has been hit by devastating red tide algae outbreaks over the past year, but the Corps’ environmental study failed to even mention red tide.

