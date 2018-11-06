10th Circuit rejects challenge to Colorado reservoir expansion

A federal appeals court on Monday rejected the Audubon Society’s challenge to the Army Corps of Engineers’ approval of a project to expand a major reservoir in central Colorado to provide water for the Denver metropolitan area.

The Audubon Society of Greater Denver had argued that the Corps did not properly consider alternatives to the Chatfield Reservoir expansion, which calls for flooding more than 500 acres of park land. But in a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Corps adequately analyzed feasible alternatives and identified the least environmentally damaging one.

