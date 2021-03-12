Quad nations to work for restoration of democracy in Myanmar - India foreign secretary

A protester places a candle near photos of protesters who died in a demonstration against the military coup in Myanmar, outside ASEAN Building in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan will work together to restore democracy in Myanmar, India’s foreign secretary said on Friday, following a meeting of the so-called Quad alliance.

“The leaders felt given the strong democratic credentials of each of the four members, it was important to work towards the restoration of democracy in the country,” Harsh Vardhan Shringla told a news conference in India’s capital New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “attaches great value to democracy, peace and stability” in neighbouring Myanmar, he added.