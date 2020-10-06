Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Pompeo and Australia's Payne discuss China's 'malign activity', says spokesperson

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne pose prior to their bilateral meeting in Tokyo on October 6, 2020 ahead of the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. Charly Triballeau/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, discussed on Tuesday shared concern over China’s “malign activity” in the region, a state department official said.

Pompeo is in Japan for a meeting of the “Quad” grouping of foreign ministers: the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The meeting comes at a time of heightened tension with China.

“Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Payne emphasised the importance of the Quad discussions to the promotion of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a read-out following the meeting.

“The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed their shared concerns regarding the People’s Republic of China’s malign activity in the region.”

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and David Dolan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

