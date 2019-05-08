Bidding at U.S. 10-year auction weakest in over 11 years

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Total bidding at a $27 billion U.S. 10-year Treasury note auction on Wednesday fell to its weakest in more than 11 years as this week’s drop in bond yields may have curbed investor appetite for new supply.

The ratio of bids to the amount of new 10-year new issue offered came in at 2.17, the lowest reading since March 2008 when it was 1.79. The gauge of overall auction demand was 2.55 at the prior 10-year note sale in April, Treasury data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)