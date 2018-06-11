Direct bidders scoop up U.S. 10-year note supply

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Large fund managers, bond dealers and other direct bidders on Monday bought their largest share of U.S. 10-year Treasury note supply in more than three years, signaling solid investor demand for this week’s $68 billion in coupon-bearing debt supply.

Direct bidders purchased 16.26 percent of the $22 billion of the 10-year note originally issued last month, marking their largest percentage at a 10-year note sale since May 2015. They bought 8.32 percent at the prior 10-year note auction in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong)