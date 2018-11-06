Indirect bidders buy record share of U.S. 10-year note

Bonds News
NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indirect bidders including foreign central banks on Tuesday purchased 73.83 percent of the $27 billion of U.S. 10-year Treasury notes up for auction, which was an all-time high amount of this debt maturity they bought at such a sale, Treasury data showed.

On the other hand, Treasury allotted direct bidders, which include bond dealers and select institutional investors, only 1.22 percent of the latest 10-year offering, which was their smallest share at an auction since February 2011. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

