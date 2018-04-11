Indirect bidders' U.S. 10-year note purchase hits 1-1/2 years low

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought their smallest share of U.S. 10-year Treasury notes at an auction in nearly 1-1/2 years on Wednesday, Treasury data showed.

The U.S. Treasury Department awarded indirect bidders 53.21 percent of the $21 billion in 10-year debt securities offered , which was the lowest amount since the 52.49 percent share at a 10-year note auction in November 2016. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)