Bonds News
September 11, 2019 / 5:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. sells 10-year notes at highest demand since June

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $24 billion of 10-year notes at the strongest demand in three months, resulting in a yield of 1.739%, which was above a near three-year low set at the previous auction, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year government issue offered was 2.46, the highest reading since June. This measure of overall demand was 2.20 at the prior 10-year note sale in August. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chris Reese)

